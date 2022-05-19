Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the secretary education about examination papers' leak in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the secretary education about examination papers' leak in the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi.

While ordering the inquiry, he directed that the report be submitted after conducting investigations.

Disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible for papers' leak as it was a question mark over institutional secrecy, he said.

The future of the students cannot be put at stake due to anyone's negligence and anyone involved in it will be punished, he concluded.