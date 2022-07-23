Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Seeks Report
Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2022 | 08:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, taking notice of a molestation of a 13-year-old girl child in Jhelum, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.
The chief minister ordered for ensuring early arrest of the accused and the affected girl should be provided with justice at any cost. The accused deserved stern punishment according to law, he added.