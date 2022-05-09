Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about death of girl due to negligence in hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from Health secretary about the death of a girl due to alleged negligence in General Hospital Faisalabad.

Directing an inquiry into the incident, the CM said that those responsible for negligence should be identified through inquiry and departmental action be taken against them.