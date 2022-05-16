UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Seeks Report About Girl's Rape-cum-murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about girl's rape-cum-murder

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a girl in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a girl in Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed that legal action be initiated against the accused while bringing them to a court of law. He also directed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Family From Court

Recent Stories

Stocks dip on recession worries

Stocks dip on recession worries

2 minutes ago
 13 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

13 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Hold Short Conversation After CS ..

Putin, Lukashenko Hold Short Conversation After CSTO Summit - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Turkey bilateral trade set to achieve new ..

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral trade set to achieve new milestones after recording $1 ..

7 minutes ago
 Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in ..

Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in hospitalized patients

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.