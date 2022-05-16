Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Seeks Report About Girl's Rape-cum-murder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a girl in Faisalabad
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a girl in Faisalabad.
The chief minister directed that legal action be initiated against the accused while bringing them to a court of law. He also directed to provide justice to the bereaved family.