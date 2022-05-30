Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about death of youth due to kite twine

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of a youth due to kite twine in the Misri Shah area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of a youth due to kite twine in the Misri Shah area.

The chief minister directed strict legal action against those responsible for negligence.

He said that life of the citizen was lost and the concerned police remained asleep, adding that who was responsible for the death of innocent citizens?. "I have no words for extending condolence", he said.

He directed that strict action be taken against the violators and implementation of the law should be ensured.

A zero-tolerance policy should be followed against kite flying incidents; he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.