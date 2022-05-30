UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Seeks Report About Death Of Youth Due To Kite Twine

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about death of youth due to kite twine

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of a youth due to kite twine in the Misri Shah area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of a youth due to kite twine in the Misri Shah area.

The chief minister directed strict legal action against those responsible for negligence.

He said that life of the citizen was lost and the concerned police remained asleep, adding that who was responsible for the death of innocent citizens?. "I have no words for extending condolence", he said.

He directed that strict action be taken against the violators and implementation of the law should be ensured.

A zero-tolerance policy should be followed against kite flying incidents; he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Family From

Recent Stories

Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resu ..

Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resume proceedings in two major ca ..

3 minutes ago
 Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

3 minutes ago
 'I want payback,' says Tsitsipas after French Open ..

'I want payback,' says Tsitsipas after French Open exit to 'emotional' Rune

3 minutes ago
 Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian wom ..

Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian women shine

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister appreciates police on safe recovery ..

Chief Minister appreciates police on safe recovery of child

7 minutes ago
 Scientists identify new liver and kidney disease

Scientists identify new liver and kidney disease

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.