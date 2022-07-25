UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Agha Hamid Ali Mousavi

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif condoles death of Agha Hamid Ali Mousavi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi, Quaid Millat-e-Jafaria and harbinger of unity among the Muslims.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

