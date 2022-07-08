Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulates pilgrims

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the pilgrims on performing of Hajj-e-Akbar

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM emblazoned that the hajis had prostrated before Allah Almighty in full reverence today.

May the lives of all human beings become more painless, he stated and prayed that may Allah Almighty also bless him and his political & administrative team members with the opportunities to lessen the sufferings of people in need.

"I am sanguine that difficult days of the Muslim world, especially the Pakistani nation, would end soon," he concluded.