Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Directs To Reactivate Price Control Committees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to reactivate district price control committees in order to ensure provision of genuine relief to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to reactivate district price control committees in order to ensure provision of genuine relief to the people.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential items. MPAs Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh. Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan MPA and PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar participated through video link.

The CM directed to notify price control committees of energetic persons and added that the prices should be reduced by holding result-oriented meetings with sugar, flour, ghee and poultry associations. He directed to devise a comprehensive plan to decrease the prices of essential items.

This plan should be finalized without delay and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed in shops, he added and repeated that a comprehensive price control policy should be finalized as the government was focused on providing relief to the common man. The general public was facing difficulties due to inflation as the middle class had been crushed due to the wrong policies of the past government, he added.

He expressed the resolve to provide relief to the citizens at every cost. He added that market committees should also be activated as no one would be allowed profiteering and hoarding and indiscriminate action should be initiated against violators.

The administration should ensure substantial relief to the masses and every step should be taken in this regard, he added.

