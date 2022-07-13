Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commissioner to use all resources for water drainage in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the Rawalpindi commissioner to use all-out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the Rawalpindi commissioner to use all-out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM directed that district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and line departments should remain vigilant and water disposal should be ensured in the minimum possible time.

The concerned officials should also remain present in the field to supervise water disposal, he added.

The drainage of water should be completed with a professional approach to minimise the problems of the people, he said and added that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.