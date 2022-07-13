UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Orders Commissioner To Use All Resources For Water Drainage In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commissioner to use all resources for water drainage in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the Rawalpindi commissioner to use all-out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the Rawalpindi commissioner to use all-out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM directed that district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and line departments should remain vigilant and water disposal should be ensured in the minimum possible time.

The concerned officials should also remain present in the field to supervise water disposal, he added.

The drainage of water should be completed with a professional approach to minimise the problems of the people, he said and added that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Mi ..

Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Minister Election

25 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Si ..

Balochistan CM pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

28 seconds ago
 Traders welcome extension of business closure hour ..

Traders welcome extension of business closure hours

30 seconds ago
 NATO, EU to Work on New Bilateral Cooperation Decl ..

NATO, EU to Work on New Bilateral Cooperation Declaration - Stoltenberg

32 seconds ago
 9 more tested positive for Corona in Balochistan

9 more tested positive for Corona in Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Man held for attempting to set his five kids on fi ..

Man held for attempting to set his five kids on fire

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.