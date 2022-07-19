Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif pays tributes to martyred SHO

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the bravery of SHO Muhammad Hayat Ullah Khan who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Bhakkar

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the IG police.

He further directed that the accused be arrested without delay to bring them under the ambit of the law, said a handout issued here.

SHO Muhammad Hayat laid down his life in the line of duty and brave sons like him are the pride of the Punjab Police, he said and assured that the provincial government will take care of the family of Muhammad Hayat.