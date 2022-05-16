Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed jail reforms and directed to provide him with a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed jail reforms and directed to provide him with a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners.

Chairing a meeting at Model Town, he directed that a comprehensive plan should be chalked out for the welfare of jail employees. "I know how detainees spend their time in jails as I have spent 22 months in jail," he said and added that jail world was a different phenomenon where inhuman treatment was meted out to inmates because of the obsolete jail system.

He stressed the need for immediate resolution of the problems of jail employees and prisoners and said that necessary medical equipments should be provided in jail hospitals.

The ambulances should be available to transfer patients from jail hospitals to other hospitals, he added.

Hamza Shahbaz also directed to start shuttle service from the gate of Kot Lakhpat jail to the jail building for facilitating the visitors, and added that shuttle service should also be started in such jails where there was a long distance from the gate to jail buildings.

Similarly, the conditions of prisoners' rooms should also be improved, he said and asked the officials to submit a line of action along with a timeline to improve the jail system.

The meeting was attended by Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza, Atta Tarar, Aniza Fatima, Mary James Gill., ACS (Home), secretary Finance, IG Prisons and others.