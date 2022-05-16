UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Reviews Jail Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed jail reforms and directed to provide him with a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed jail reforms and directed to provide him with a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners.

Chairing a meeting at Model Town, he directed that a comprehensive plan should be chalked out for the welfare of jail employees. "I know how detainees spend their time in jails as I have spent 22 months in jail," he said and added that jail world was a different phenomenon where inhuman treatment was meted out to inmates because of the obsolete jail system.

He stressed the need for immediate resolution of the problems of jail employees and prisoners and said that necessary medical equipments should be provided in jail hospitals.

The ambulances should be available to transfer patients from jail hospitals to other hospitals, he added.

Hamza Shahbaz also directed to start shuttle service from the gate of Kot Lakhpat jail to the jail building for facilitating the visitors, and added that shuttle service should also be started in such jails where there was a long distance from the gate to jail buildings.

Similarly, the conditions of prisoners' rooms should also be improved, he said and asked the officials to submit a line of action along with a timeline to improve the jail system.

The meeting was attended by Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza, Atta Tarar, Aniza Fatima, Mary James Gill., ACS (Home), secretary Finance, IG Prisons and others.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Chief Minister World Punjab Jail Mary From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants more time to NAB for a ..

Islamabad High Court grants more time to NAB for arguments in appeals against Za ..

34 seconds ago
 Finland, Sweden Joining NATO to Increase Tensions ..

Finland, Sweden Joining NATO to Increase Tensions - CSTO Secretary General

35 seconds ago
 CSTO Expresses Concerns Over Afghanistan, Affirms ..

CSTO Expresses Concerns Over Afghanistan, Affirms Readiness to Ensure Security o ..

37 seconds ago
 Mathews sanguine after falling for 199

Mathews sanguine after falling for 199

43 seconds ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on May 19

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.