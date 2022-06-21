UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Reviews Progress On AFDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews progress on AFDA

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visited Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA), reviewed the projects being implemented and expressed displeasure over the slow pace

He directed to start work in three shifts for early completion of the project.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the foundation of this modern and important project was laid by PML-N's previous government but could not be completed in PTI government.

Launched in December 2017, the project was to be completed in March 2019, he said and directed that the final plan to make the project operational along with timeline be presented in a few days.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also directed the PHA officials to plant trees on a large scale around the project and improve the environment. He asked the DG PHA to personally visit the spot and work out a comprehensive plan.

The Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing on the project. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Chairman P&D and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

