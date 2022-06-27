UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Report About 5 Persons' Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from IGP police about an incident of murder of five persons in Fateh Jang area of Attock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from IGP police about an incident of murder of five persons in Fateh Jang area of Attock.

The chief minister ordered for early arrest of the accused, saying that provision of justice to the bereaved heirs would be ensured while fulfilling all the requirements of justice.

