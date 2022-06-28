UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Report From Commissioner Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi about the loss of lives due to the emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an inquiry into the incident

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigations. "Disciplinary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence", he added.

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Gas Family From

