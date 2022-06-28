Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi about the loss of lives due to the emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigations. "Disciplinary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence", he added.