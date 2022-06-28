Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report from IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police aboutrape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin

The chief minister ordered that strict action be taken against the impenitent accused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment; he emphasised and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.