Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Report From IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 09:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police aboutrape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin.

The chief minister ordered that strict action be taken against the impenitent accused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment; he emphasised and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.

