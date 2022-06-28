Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report over non-functioning of PIC ACs

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The chief minister directed to resolve the issue without any delay, saying that emergent steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients' sufferings couldn't be explained in this hot and humid weather.

He directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.