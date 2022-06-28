UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Seeks Report Over Non-functioning Of PIC ACs

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report over non-functioning of PIC ACs

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the health secretary over non-functioning of air conditioners installed at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The chief minister directed to resolve the issue without any delay, saying that emergent steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients' sufferings couldn't be explained in this hot and humid weather.

He directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Weather Chief Minister Punjab From Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approve ..

National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approved

4 seconds ago
 Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks ..

US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks in Qatar

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report f ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report from IGP

4 minutes ago
 CDA to shift tube wells on solar energy

CDA to shift tube wells on solar energy

9 minutes ago
 Two development schemes worth Rs2.834bln approved

Two development schemes worth Rs2.834bln approved

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.