Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report about death of girl

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from commissioner Lahore about the death of a two-year-old girl due to falling into an open manhole in Naz Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from commissioner Lahore about the death of a two-year-old girl due to falling into an open manhole in Naz Town.

The chief minister ordered that the tragic incident should be investigated to identify those responsible for the negligence and disciplinary action be taken against them.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.