UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of minor girl's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the IG police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the IG police.

He directed to take strict action against the accused and justice be ensured to the affected family at any cost.

No effort should be spared for the provision of justice to the affected family, he said.

The chief minister also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereavedfamily and assured the provision of justice.

Related Topics

Murder Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Police Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

2 minutes ago
 KP-SEZA recommends two projects for status of spec ..

KP-SEZA recommends two projects for status of special economic zones

2 minutes ago
 Traders urged to cooperate with govt for overcomin ..

Traders urged to cooperate with govt for overcoming energy crises

2 minutes ago
 Cake cutting ceremony held on Benazir Bhutto's bir ..

Cake cutting ceremony held on Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwa ..

SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwaras

5 minutes ago
 PEMRA renews landing rights' permission of CGTN Ne ..

PEMRA renews landing rights' permission of CGTN News, CGTN-9 Documentary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.