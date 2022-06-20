(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the IG police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the IG police.

He directed to take strict action against the accused and justice be ensured to the affected family at any cost.

No effort should be spared for the provision of justice to the affected family, he said.

The chief minister also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereavedfamily and assured the provision of justice.