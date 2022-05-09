UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Visits Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA) Shrine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visits Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA) shrine

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) during his visit to Pakpattan and laid the floral wreath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) during his visit to Pakpattan and laid the floral wreath.

He also prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the country and offered Nawafil in Masjid-e-Aulia.

Talking on this occasion, Hamza Shahbaz pointed out that the promotion of brotherhood, harmony and tolerance was the gist of the teachings of Sufi saints. There was a need to promote their traditions as islam spread in the Indo-Pak sub-continent through Sufi saints and religious leaders, he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Visit Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible arrest of Chaudhry Fawad Huss ..

1 minute ago
 CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party wor ..

CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party workers

1 minute ago
 US Starts 2-Week Howitzers Maintenance Course to T ..

US Starts 2-Week Howitzers Maintenance Course to Train Ukrainians - Pentagon Off ..

1 minute ago
 Torture victim and family demands arrest of main a ..

Torture victim and family demands arrest of main accused

1 minute ago
 Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain v ..

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain very low

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest m ..

Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest marks in FCPS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.