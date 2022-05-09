Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visits Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA) shrine

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) during his visit to Pakpattan and laid the floral wreath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) during his visit to Pakpattan and laid the floral wreath.

He also prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the country and offered Nawafil in Masjid-e-Aulia.

Talking on this occasion, Hamza Shahbaz pointed out that the promotion of brotherhood, harmony and tolerance was the gist of the teachings of Sufi saints. There was a need to promote their traditions as islam spread in the Indo-Pak sub-continent through Sufi saints and religious leaders, he added.