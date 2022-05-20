Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the health secretary about the outbreak of diarrhea and cholera in Lahore and other cities and directed to take effective measures to control the diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the health secretary about the outbreak of diarrhea and cholera in Lahore and other cities and directed to take effective measures to control the diseases.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he directed that the facilities should be provided to the patients in hospitals and people should also be sensitised about the adoption of precautionary measures to remain safe.

He also directed to maintain ample availability of medicines in the hospitals.