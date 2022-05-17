Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday sought a report about the illegal construction of buildings during his visit to Murree.

He also inspected civic amenities besides visiting THQ hospital where he inquired after patients and shook hands with children in their ward, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to ensure the availability of doctor in the vaccination center along with increasing the number of paramedics there.

He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements adding that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled and dialysis machine would also be brought into working conditions.

While directing to make every effort to treat the patients, the chief minister shook hands with children sitting in the hospital veranda and inquired the parents about children's health and education.

He expressed indignation over muddled encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, deputy commissioner, RPO and DPO Rawalpindiwere also present.