Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Clash Between Student Organizations At PU
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from Capital city Police Officer Lahore about the clash between students' bodies in the Punjab University and ordered indiscriminate legal action against those responsible.
He said that such incidents in educational institutions are unbearable and no one would be allowed to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of educational institutions.