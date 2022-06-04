UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the firing incident on the President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other journalists, sought a report from RPO Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the firing incident on the President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other journalists, sought a report from RPO Multan.

The chief minister directed early arrest of the accused involved in the incident and and take further action.

