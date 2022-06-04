Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the firing incident on the President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other journalists, sought a report from RPO Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the firing incident on the President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other journalists, sought a report from RPO Multan.

The chief minister directed early arrest of the accused involved in the incident and and take further action.