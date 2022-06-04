Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 10:32 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the firing incident on the President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other journalists, sought a report from RPO Multan
The chief minister directed early arrest of the accused involved in the incident and and take further action.