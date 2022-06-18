UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of murder

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of murder incident of the daughter of business personality late Seth Abid in Muslim Town sought a report from Inspector General Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of murder incident of the daughter of business personality late Seth Abid in Muslim Town sought a report from Inspector General Police.

The CM directed to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action be taken after bringing the accused into the stern grip of law.

The CM directed to investigate the incident from every aspect and ensure provision of justice to the heirs.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

