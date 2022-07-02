UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Ayaz Amir Attack Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the torture incident on senior Journalist and Columnist Ayaz Amir, has sought a report from Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking notice of the torture incident on senior Journalist and Columnist Ayaz Amir, has sought a report from Inspector General of Police.

The CM condemned the attack and ordered to arrest the accused involved in the torture incident on Ayaz Amir at the earliest.

He directed to bring the accused into the stern grip of law and further action be taken.

