Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Medical College

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital on Thursday and directed to early complete the building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital on Thursday and directed to early complete the building.

He said no delay should occur in this project which was started in 2015 for providing best medical facilities to the locals. He also inspected various sections and inquired the students about their problems.