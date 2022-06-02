UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Visits Residence Of Muhammad Ashraf Who Was Lynched By Mob

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched by mob

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched by a mob in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched by a mob in Gujranwala.

He expressed sympathies, offered Fateha for the departed soul and presented a 2.5 million rupees cheque to the widow.

The CM directed to present challan in court without delay as three accused had been arrested. He assured indiscriminate action against the accused and added that the perpetrators of the crime would be given exemplary punishment.

Hamza Shahbaz said he would daily review the progress in this case and requirement of justice would be fulfilled, he said and added that no mob could be allowed to take law into their own hands.

