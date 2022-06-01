UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Visits Salman Ghani's Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's residence

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday visited the residence of Salman Ghani, Group Editor Dunya News to condole death of his brother Usman Ghani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday visited the residence of Salman Ghani, Group Editor Dunya news to condole death of his brother Usman Ghani.

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with Salman Ghani and other family members.

Hamza Shahbaz offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

