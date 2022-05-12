UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Announces Vigorous Anti-dengue Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday announced to start a vigorous anti-dengue campaign, adding that Rs 90 would be charged for dengue tests across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday announced to start a vigorous anti-dengue campaign, adding that Rs 90 would be charged for dengue tests across the province.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the health department to ensure the conduction of tests at a fixed rate. Similarly, line departments should remain vigilant and anti-dengue committees should be reanimated at union council, tehsil, district and division levels. Meetings of these committees be held at the earliest while ensuring strict implementation of SOPs, he said and reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy would be followed in this regard.

No negligence would be tolerated and all departments would have to show results before monsoon, he added.

The CM further directed to devise an effective surveillance system and anti-dengue teams be reactivated along with timely arrangements of quality spray and pesticides. The line departments should ensure implementing the devised plan as their performance wouldbe daily monitored, he added.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir, health secretary, Dr Wasim and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Imran Nazir All

Recent Stories

Seven held with liquor, weapons

Seven held with liquor, weapons

52 seconds ago
 88 kanal state land retrieved in Kot Addu

88 kanal state land retrieved in Kot Addu

55 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results - 1st update

57 seconds ago
 District planning, design committee meets

District planning, design committee meets

58 seconds ago
 DRA notified for Balochistan government employees

DRA notified for Balochistan government employees

3 minutes ago
 73 power pilferers nabbed

73 power pilferers nabbed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.