Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday announced to start a vigorous anti-dengue campaign, adding that Rs 90 would be charged for dengue tests across the province.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the health department to ensure the conduction of tests at a fixed rate. Similarly, line departments should remain vigilant and anti-dengue committees should be reanimated at union council, tehsil, district and division levels. Meetings of these committees be held at the earliest while ensuring strict implementation of SOPs, he said and reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy would be followed in this regard.

No negligence would be tolerated and all departments would have to show results before monsoon, he added.

The CM further directed to devise an effective surveillance system and anti-dengue teams be reactivated along with timely arrangements of quality spray and pesticides. The line departments should ensure implementing the devised plan as their performance wouldbe daily monitored, he added.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir, health secretary, Dr Wasim and others attended the meeting.