Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Condoles Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over an incident of a boat capsizing in Indus River at Sadiqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over an incident of a boat capsizing in Indus River at Sadiqabad.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to speed up the rescue operation to search for the missing persons.

He said that all-out resources should be utilised for saving human lives. He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

