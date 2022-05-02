Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directs healthcare facilities provision

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday directed to ensure the provision of different healthcare facilities without delay, adding that the visitors should be properly taken care in the government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday directed to ensure the provision of different healthcare facilities without delay, adding that the visitors should be properly taken care in the government hospitals.

While presiding over the Health department meeting at his office to review steps for providing quality medical facilities to the common man, the CM directed that a comprehensive plan be devised so that the patients may not face any difficulty in getting free medicines from the hospitals.

The CM announced to fill the vacant technical cadre posts of hospitals and ordered to take necessary steps without delay.

Similarly, a plan be devised to functionalize dysfunctional medical equipment, he stressed.

On the instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the health card would continue in Punjab,he said and directed to ensure implementation of anti-dengue SOPs in letter and spirit. The anti-dengue teams should be fully activated, he stated and emphasised that the medicines' procurement should be timely completed. The medical facilities and human resources of hospitals should also be regularly checked, he added.

MPAs Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Uzma Kardar, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.