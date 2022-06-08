Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price dashboard for commodities' online monitoring

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Wednesday inaugurated the chief minister's price dashboard for online monitoring of prices of essential commodities and price control activities in each district.

The online monitoring of performance of price control committees at the district level has also started as the CM will personally monitor the performance of districts for price control through the dashboard daily.

A meeting was held here under the chair of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to review the price control mechanism. The meeting was attended by commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the districts through video-link. The CM gave necessary instructions to the administrative officers for price control and provision of relief to the masses.

The meeting reviewed the price control activities and the relevant secretaries presented their reports.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the performance of DCs, ACs and price control committees would be linked with price control in their respective areas. The good performing officers will be encouraged while poor performers will be held accountable. The DCs will be bound to upload the prices of essential commodities on the dashboard at 10 am daily, he added. He also announced to launch toll-free number for registering public complaints about the prices of essential commodities and directed to launch the facility in the next three days.

The CM directed the ministers, political assistants and political partners to conduct field visits and remarked that districts would be assigned to the ministers and political assistants for field visits. He asked them to work for providing relief by conducting visits at the union council level, he said and maintained that ground realities cannot be understood by sitting in the rooms. The common man was in trouble and need immediate relief by the government. The CM said that the Punjab government would write to the Federal government for not allowing the sugar export.

He maintained that the government would increase the wheat quota of well-functioning mills, adding that the administrative officers have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of subsidized flour. He further directed to make the supply mechanism of urea fertilizer more efficient across the province.

Every possible step will be taken to benefit the masses, he spoke. In view of the shortage of tomatoes and onions in the coming days, a plan should be prepared in advance to deal with the situation, he commented and asked the political allies and administrative officers to go into the field to garner facts.

Sardar Awais Leghari, Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yaseen, Ata Tarar, Muawiyah Azam, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ramzan Siddiq Bhatti, Saira Afzal, political assistants, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.