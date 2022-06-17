UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Issues Alert In The Wake Of Rains

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issues alert in the wake of rains

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs), Rescue-1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other departments concerned to stay alert in the wake of recent rains in various parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs), Rescue-1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other departments concerned to stay alert in the wake of recent rains in various parts of the province.

He directed the officers concerned to go into field and monitor the rescue and relief activities. The chief minister ordered for ensuring effective traffic management for smooth flow on roads.

In case of any untoward incident, the departments concerned should take immediate action, he advised.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic Alert Rains

Recent Stories

American film showcase promotes equality through f ..

American film showcase promotes equality through films

1 minute ago
 Three officers of KP Information department transf ..

Three officers of KP Information department transferred

1 minute ago
 PNCA to hold puppet show tomorrow

PNCA to hold puppet show tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 KPK rescue officers briefed on emergency managemen ..

KPK rescue officers briefed on emergency management

4 minutes ago
 CGPA organizes training workshop on KP RI Act 2013 ..

CGPA organizes training workshop on KP RI Act 2013, RAI Act 2017

4 minutes ago
 Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

Summer Junior Badminton Camp begins in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.