Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issues alert in the wake of rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs), Rescue-1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other departments concerned to stay alert in the wake of recent rains in various parts of the province.

He directed the officers concerned to go into field and monitor the rescue and relief activities. The chief minister ordered for ensuring effective traffic management for smooth flow on roads.

In case of any untoward incident, the departments concerned should take immediate action, he advised.