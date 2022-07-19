UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Orders Probe Into Boat Capsize Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz orders probe into boat capsize incident

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Indus River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Indus River.

He directed that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted and action be taken against those found responsible.

The rescue operation should be continued until the last missing person was found, he said and termed it criminal negligence to make more people sit in boat than its capacity.

Hamza Shehbaz also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and promised that the Punjab government would provide them all help in their hour of grief.

