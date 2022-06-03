Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has condemned terrorist firing on a military post in North Waziristan and paid tribute to the bravery of martyred sepoy Hamid Ali

The nation salutes Hamid Ali's bravery as he got the highest rank of martyrdom by sacrificing his life for the motherland, the CM said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.