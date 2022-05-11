UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Seeks Plan For Lahore Traffic Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 07:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that a comprehensive plan should be devised for traffic management in Lahore and other major cities and sought the plan in seven days.

He was chairing a meeting on traffic management in the provincial metropolis here. The CM said that the inconvenience caused to citizens due to traffic jams should be resolved in a better way. No urban planning had been done in the city which was causing traffic problems, he regretted and directed the IG police for early provision of a feasible plan for promotion of traffic wardens.

He also tasked commissioner Lahore to formulate recommendations for improving civic matters and the flow of traffic as an organised traffic system was a symbol of a civilised society. Line departments were duty-bound to save citizens from traffic issues and they would have to deal with the traffic challenges arising due to the increase in population, he said.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, IG police, CCPO, commissioner and DC Lahore, secretary transport, DG LDA, CTO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

