Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura to investigate the loss of lives due to falling of a roof after an oil-tanker explosion in Sheikhupura.

The CM also sought a report on the incident. He ordered for provision of the best medical facilities to the injured and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

