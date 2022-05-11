Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura to investigate the loss of lives due to falling of a roof after an oil-tanker explosion in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura to investigate the loss of lives due to falling of a roof after an oil-tanker explosion in Sheikhupura.

The CM also sought a report on the incident. He ordered for provision of the best medical facilities to the injured and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.