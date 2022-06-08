Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IGP police about an incident of firing on a car near Kala Shah Kaku and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IGP police about an incident of firing on a car near Kala Shah Kaku and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

He said that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured woman.