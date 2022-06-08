UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Seeks Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IGP police about an incident of firing on a car near Kala Shah Kaku and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused

He said that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured woman.

