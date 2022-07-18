Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report on couple murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the murder of a couple in Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

He ordered that the culprits should be brought to book without delay and justice should be ensured to the victims.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the heirs.