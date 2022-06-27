Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders completing AFDA project till October

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) project, which had been stalled for the last three-and-a-half years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) project, which had been stalled for the last three-and-a-half years.

Chairing a meeting on the Punjab AFDA project here on Monday, he warned that delay in procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated, saying that a steering committee had been formed for the recruitment process.

The previous government played politics over the lives suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put the project of national importance on hold without any reason, the CM regretted and added that those causing delay of three-and-a-half years would be held accountable by the nation.

It was informed in the briefing that the postponement of the project increased its cost by Rs.3 billion.

The CM remarked that the incompetent cabal of the previous government wasted national resources. Now, no negligence would be tolerated, he asserted and ordered for submission of the progress report every fortnight. He said that he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary C&W, chief executive officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.