UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Orders Completing AFDA Project Till October

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders completing AFDA project till October

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) project, which had been stalled for the last three-and-a-half years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) project, which had been stalled for the last three-and-a-half years.

Chairing a meeting on the Punjab AFDA project here on Monday, he warned that delay in procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated, saying that a steering committee had been formed for the recruitment process.

The previous government played politics over the lives suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put the project of national importance on hold without any reason, the CM regretted and added that those causing delay of three-and-a-half years would be held accountable by the nation.

It was informed in the briefing that the postponement of the project increased its cost by Rs.3 billion.

The CM remarked that the incompetent cabal of the previous government wasted national resources. Now, no negligence would be tolerated, he asserted and ordered for submission of the progress report every fortnight. He said that he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary C&W, chief executive officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Visit Progress October From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PRC Sindh launches beach cleaning drive at Sea Vie ..

PRC Sindh launches beach cleaning drive at Sea View

29 seconds ago
 Bairstow seals England clean sweep of New Zealand

Bairstow seals England clean sweep of New Zealand

30 seconds ago
 CM seeks report on child's murder

CM seeks report on child's murder

32 seconds ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred soldi ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred soldiers

34 seconds ago
 Pleas against governor's ordinance not maintainabl ..

Pleas against governor's ordinance not maintainable, Lahore High Court told

3 minutes ago
 Govt to resolve PMA issues: Miftah Ismail

Govt to resolve PMA issues: Miftah Ismail

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.