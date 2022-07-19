Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif seeks report from IG police about molestation of a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought report from IG police about molestation of a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro and ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the accused

The CM assured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment according to the law, and justice would be provided to the victim woman.