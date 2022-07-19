UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Seeks Report From IG Police About Molestation Of A Foreign Tourist Woman In Fort Munro

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought report from IG police about molestation of a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro and ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought report from IG police about molestation of a foreign tourist woman in Fort Munro and ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the accused.

The CM assured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment according to the law, and justice would be provided to the victim woman.

