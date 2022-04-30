UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Visits Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visits Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh) and laid a floral wreath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh) and laid a floral wreath.

He offered Fateha and also prayed for the progress and prosperity as well as stability of the country.

The chief minister said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh spread the lesson of peace in the subcontinent.

