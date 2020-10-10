UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Hands Over 571 Vehicles To Punjab Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister hands over 571 vehicles to Punjab Police

In order to ensure the safety of life and property of people, the Punjab government provided 571 new vehicles to the Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure the safety of life and property of people, the Punjab government provided 571 new vehicles to the Punjab Police.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over the keys of new vehicles to the police in a function held at the CM's Office. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inaam Ghani gave a detail briefing to the chief minister about the police vehicles.

Usman Buzdar said that the government fulfilled its promise of providing resources to the Police Department for safeguarding life and property of the people. Five hundred new vehicles would be given to the police stations whereas 47 vehicles to the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and rest of 24 vehicles would be given to the elite force.

Usman Buzdar said that police have been made free from political influence by providing required resources. Provision of new vehicles would improve the efficiency of the police besides further improving the patrolling system of Highway Patrol Police.

He said that improving in patrolling system would also help to maintain law and order situation in rural areas.

The CM added that Police Department was deprived of required resources and was politicised in the past. Genuine demands of the police have been fulfilled; therefore, the government expected better performance from the department. He stressed that Punjab police would have to deliver according to the aspirations of people.

Federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood and Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Adviser to PM Mirza Shahzad Akbar attended the ceremony.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Principal Secretary to CM and senior officials were also present on this occasion.

