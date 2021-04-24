UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Hands Over School Bus, Ambulance To Balochistan Govt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday handed over a school bus and Rescue-1122 ambulance to the Balochistan government as a gift from the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday handed over a school bus and Rescue-1122 ambulance to the Balochistan government as a gift from the Punjab government.

He said on the occasion that Punjab government was always there to serve the Balochi brethren.

Usman Buzdar said that he has come with the message of love and brotherhood for the Balochi brothers and sisters as Baluchistan was his second home.

The Punjab government will continue to cooperate with the Baluchistan government to promote provincial harmony and mutual respect and love.

He termed the development of Balochistan as the progress of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Federal Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer in Derg Balochistan and condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer and the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almightyrest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant higher place in Jannah.

