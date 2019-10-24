UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Holds Meeting To Review Law, Order In Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Thursday in which law and order situation was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Thursday in which law and order situation was reviewed.

The chief minister directed to take every possible step to protect lives of people and said that every possible step should be taken to ensure an environment of peace in the province.

Nothing was important than the protection of lives and property of people, he added.

The chief minister said that indiscriminate action would be initiated against law-breakers and no one will be allowed to interrupt the routine life of people.

Ensuring law and order was a responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at every cost, he said.

The rule of law would be ensured at every cost, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed to continue operation against criminals and said that no one would be allowed to take law into ones own hands.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the chief secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting.

