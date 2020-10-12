Chief Minister inaugurates 115 Arazi Record Centers during BoR visit

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 115 Arazi Record Centres, Satellite Arazi Record Centers, and 20 Mobile Arazi Centres during his visit to the Board of Revenue (BoR) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 115 Arazi Record Centres, Satellite Arazi Record Centers, and 20 mobile Arazi Centres during his visit to the board of Revenue (BoR) on Monday.

He also chaired a meeting to review institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and Board of Revenue (BoR), said a handout issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the registry system had been computerized in 100 tehsils while arazi record services would be provided at the level of mouza in 32 Kanoongoi through satellite arazi record centre. The government was also extending the land transfer system in the province after the registry through an automated process, he added. In this regard, the CM explained that overseas arazi record centres have also been established in Pakistan embassies in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for expatriate Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the tree plantation drive was also started and people were getting services without any gratification or bribe, he stressed. Such steps were unique and the dream of a digital Punjab had been materialized by the government.

The matters pertaining to arazi record became victim to the personal ego but the incumbent government has created ease in the lives of the citizens, he added.

While addressing the meeting, the CM disclosed that a committee had been constituted for the restructuring of BoR field staff and open-courts are planned on 1st working day of every month to provide prompt services to the people. The PTI government had started printing and up-gradation of 'jammahbandi' after a decade's gap. Similarly, more than 104,000 acres of land, worth more than one thousand billion rupees, has been retrieved from squatters.

The CM directed to continue action against illegal occupants adding that legislation would be done to effectively eradicate the menace of squatting. Along with it, a revenue academy would be established in Lahore, and the shortage of revenue staff would be soon overcome, the CM concluded.

A data-sharing agreement was also signed between Federal and provincial BoRs.

Provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chairman PLRA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Parliamentary Secretary Ch. Adnan, SMBR, DGs of PLRA, PDMA and Katchi Abadis, Secretary Information, and others were also present.