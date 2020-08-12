Chief Minister inaugurates anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday inaugurated anti-polio campaign after a break of four months.

During the campaign,children below five years of age would be vaccinated against polio in 21 high-risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A target of 4,562,000 children has been set for vaccination against the crippling disease.

For the purpose over 19,000 teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children and monitor the campaign.The squads include 17859 mobile and 1237 fixed teams to make the campaign a success story.

The campaign was restarted after a four-month break in the wake of the coronavirus situation in the country.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was determined to purge out the curse of polio virus from the province and for the purpose and all available resources were being utilized.

The Chief Minister urged upon Ulema,media and elected representatives to add their share in Government's endeavors to eliminate polio virus from the society.