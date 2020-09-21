Chief Minister inaugurates anti-polio drive in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the five-day long province-wise anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to children at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the five-day long province-wise anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to children at his office on Monday.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and the chief secretary also administered anti-polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that around 110,000 workers and supervisors would administer anti-polio drops to 20.3 million children till Sept 25. The field teams would be provided foolproof security, he continued and directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor the campaign in their areas.

He appealed to the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops as it's vital to safeguard their future. "We will save our children from this disease and every stratum of society should play its role in this regard," he added.

The CM asked the line departments to work in tandem to produce desired results and vowed the government, as well as the whole nation, would work with renewed vigour and zeal to defeat the menace of polio disease.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Secretary Information, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others were also present.