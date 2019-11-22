Chief Minister inaugurates Burn Center, Nadra Registration Center

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwha Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Friday has inaugurated Burn Center Matta Hospital and Nadra Registration Center for women

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed was present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed jointly cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Burn Center at Matta Hospital and Nadra Registration Center for Women besides holding an open katchehri. Matta is home Tehsil of KP CM.