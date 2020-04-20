Chief Minister inaugurates 'Corona Emergency Dept' at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Corona Emergency Department' at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal on Monday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Corona Emergency Department' at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, he stated that medical facilities for heart patients were not available in DHQ hospital and announced to set up a cardiac centre in it. He mentioned that a children hospital would also be set up in the district and work would be started in the next financial year.

He said that 705 out of 4111 coronavirus patients had been recovered in Punjab, adding that the health department had also been given Rs 14 billion to deal with the pandemic. He said that Rs 620 million was also given to set up the divisional level labs. He said that Punjab government could conduct 3200 coronavirus tests daily which would be enhanced to 5000 and then 10 thousand tests every day.

Usman Buzdar stated that more than 830000 gunny bags had been issued for wheat procurement and Rs 22.75 billion were distributed under the financial aid programme of the government. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various facilities were being arranged for the construction sector in Punjab, he added.

He said that the stamp act was being amended and approval would be got from Punjab cabinet.

Similarly, anti-hoarding ordinance 2020 was being issued and it would also be got approved from the cabinet. Overcoming the spread of coronavirus was the top priority of the government as this pandemic had changed the situation, he responded. The CM added that in the fiscal budget attention would be given to development projects.

He said that journalist colonies would be established at every divisional level and instruction had also been issued in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that funds had been issued for procurement of PPEs and other necessary materials for doctors and paramedics and PPEs were also provided to the DHQ hospital Sahiwal.

The CM also inspected the coronavirus control room in the DC office besides chairing a meeting at the circuit house to review different arrangements. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Sumsam Bukhari, Noman Langrial, assembly members, administrative and police officers and PTI leaders.

The CM directed that elected representatives and administrative machinery should work hard to serve the masses as it was the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity.